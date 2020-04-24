Chargers draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Los Angeles' Round 4-7 selections

The Chargers found their quarterback of the future near the top of the first round on Thursday with their selection of Justin Herbert, and they made a somewhat surprising move to trade back into the first round to land linebacker help in Kenneth Murray. On Day 2, well -- the Chargers didn't have any Day 2 picks. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.

Los Angeles Chargers 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 6 QB Justin Herbert, Oregon B 1 23* LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma B 4 112



5 151



6 186



7 220





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Los Angeles Chargers 2020 draft trade notes