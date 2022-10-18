The hero for the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night was kicker Dustin Hopkins, but he almost wasn't the hero because he almost wasn't able to finish the game due to an injury.

During the second quarter of the Chargers' 19-16 overtime win, Hopkins tweaked his right hamstring after making an extra point. Actually, tweak might be an understatement.

"That first extra point I just felt a pop, and it kind of went downhill from there," Hopkins told ESPN after the game, via NFL.com.

The injury was bothering Hopkins so much that he said it felt like he was being "stabbed" any time he went out to attempt a field goal.

"Before every kick, you knew that it was going to feel like somebody stabbed you with a knife," Hopkins said, via ESPN.com. "I was just kind of committed to swinging and dealing with the pain after the kick."

Hopkins hit four field goals on the night and each one looked more painful than the one before it. After each kick, Hopkins was in so much pain that he would just fall to the ground, as you can see below.

The kick above was Hopkins' first field goal of the night, which came from 37 yards away in the second quarter and tied the game at 10.

"I'm aware I was doing it, but it wasn't a conscious thing," Hopkins said of falling to the ground. "It was just my body doing it."

Despite being injured, Hopkins felt he had to finish the game for the Chargers. The team's only other option at kicker was punter JK Scott, who had never attempted a field goal or extra point in his five-year career.

"I just felt that even hurt, I'd be the best option for the team going forward trying to make kicks," Hopkins said, via ESPN.com. "It was one of those things. The damage was not completely done, but you're like, 'Hey, it hurts already; even if I make it worse, we'll just figure it out on the back end.'"

Not only did Hopkins fight through the injuries, but he ended up hitting the game-winning field goal in overtime. Even on that kick, Hopkins couldn't really celebrate making it because he fell to the ground due to the pain from his injury.

With his performance, Hopkins definitely impressed a lot people, including coach Brandon Staley.

"You can't say enough about him hanging in there," Staley said.

Justin Herbert, who was held without a passing touchdown for just the second time in his career, was also impressed with Hopkins.

"We know that he is hurting," Herbert said. "For him to go out there and play and put up with some pain like that, it's great to see from him."

Staley said Tuesday that Hopkins is expected to be sidelined 2-4 weeks due to the hamstring injury, per ESPN. The Chargers have a bye in Week 8, which means he would have nearly three weeks to heal. The kicker also missed the team's Week 5 win over the Browns due to a quad injury.