A pair of 8-4 teams will meet on 'Monday Night Football' to wrap up NFL Week 14 as the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Los Angeles Chargers. Philly is coming off back-to-back losses, most recently falling to Chicago, 24-15, on Black Friday. L.A. has won four of its last five and defeated Las Vegas, 31-14, last Sunday. The Chargers lead the all-time series 8-5. Quarterback Justin Herbert (hand) and running back Omarion Hampton (ankle) are both listed as questionable for Los Angeles.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers won the last meeting in 2021. Philadelphia is the 2.5-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Eagles odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Before making any Eagles vs. Chargers picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's projection model.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly if your $5 bet wins:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 on a 49-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Eagles vs. Chargers:

Chargers vs. Eagles spread Eagles -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Chargers vs. Eagles over/under 41.5 points Chargers vs. Eagles money line Eagles -134, Chargers +114 Chargers vs. Eagles picks See picks at SportsLine Chargers vs. Eagles streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Eagles can cover

The Eagles play their best against the best as they are 5-1 versus the spread against teams that win 55% or more of their games. Philly also protects the ball like few others as it has the second-fewest turnovers and owns a plus-five turnover differential. Meanwhile, the Chargers have a negative turnover differential, and Los Angeles is 0-4 versus the spread over its last four games in which it lost the turnover battle. Quarterback Jalen Hurts ranks sixth in the NFL with eight rushing scores as he's essential to Philadelphia leading the league in redzone scoring, and just two teams have allowed more QB rushing touchdowns than Los Angeles. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $100 in site credits when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states:

Why the Chargers can cover

L.A. is facing a Philly team that's 0-2 both straight-up and against the spread over the last two weeks, but the Eagles' offense has all but dried up over the last month. It's averaged just 15.5 points over the last four games and now has to deal with a Chargers defense which can make a team one-dimensional. L.A. has allowed both the second-fewest rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, in addition to the team ranking third in total defense and fourth in third-down defense. On the other side of the ball, the Chargers are coming off 192 yards on the ground and a season-high of two rushing touchdowns last week, as they'll get to face a Philly defense that ranks in the bottom 10 in both rushing yards allowed and rushing average given up. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Check out the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS, where new users can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

How to make Eagles vs. Chargers picks

For Chargers vs. Eagles on 'Monday Night Football,' the model is leaning Over the total, projecting 43 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. See what it is at SportsLine, and use promo code CHAMPIONSHIP to get your first month at SportsLine for $1.

Who wins Eagles vs. Chargers, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chargers vs. Eagles spread you need to jump, all from the model that is 49-33 on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.