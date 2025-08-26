The Los Angeles Chargers elevated running back Najee Harris from the non-football injury list to the active roster, according to Ian Rapoport. Harris continues to work his way back from an injury sustained in a fireworks accident, but his addition to the active roster is a step in the right direction as the Chargers prepare for their Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Najee's doing great, going through all the medical processes," LA general manager Hortiz said during Los Angeles' preseason finale. "But he's on track, and I think he should be able to go, hopefully in Week 1."

Harris was present at a July 4 event wherein a fireworks accident injured several attendees. Antioch, Calf. police responded at 12:20 a.m. on July 5 and said in a report that some of the injured received treatment at the scene and hospitalization and that others drove themselves to the hospital.

Harris returned to practice on Aug. 12, though he was limited to participating in individual drills off to the side.

The Chargers signed Harris, who rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, to a one-year contract worth $9.5 million in March. He projects to split carries with rookie running back Omarion Hampton, who joined the Chargers in April as 22nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.