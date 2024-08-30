Persistence has paid off for Cameron Dicker. Dicker, the Chargers kicker who went undrafted two years ago, has agreed to a four-year, $22.004 million extension that includes $12.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

The deal makes Dicker the NFL's fifth highest-paid kicker, just ahead of the Bengals' Evan McPherson (who recently signed an extension) and the Giants' Graham Gano. He joins the Chiefs' Harrison Butker, the Eagles' Jake Elliott, the Ravens' Justin Tucker and the Colts' Matt Gay as the only kickers with contracts that have a total value of over $22 million.

Dicker, 24, broke into the NFL with the Rams but was cut that summer. He had a brief stint with the Eagles before finding a long-term home with the Chargers. Dicker led the NFL in field goal percentage as a rookie that included making all but one of his 20 attempts that season with the Chargers.

Last year, Dicker made 31 of his 33 field goal attempts. He was a perfect 16 of 16 on attempts that were between 40 and 49 yards and 7 of 10 on attempts of at least 50 years. Dicker was a perfect 35 of 35 on point-after attempts.

Dicker has quickly garnered the support of new Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh.

"I think one of the great virtues on our team is Cameron Dicker," Harbaugh recently said. "The way he goes about his business, epitomizes confidence, true confidence, and really great at what he does. That's starting to rub off on me.

"... If I could live my life the way Cameron Dicker goes about his, what a fun, enjoyable life that would be."