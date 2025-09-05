For the second straight year, the NFL is holding a game in Brazil and that will be happening on Friday night when the Los Angeles Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West showdown.

This is technically a home game for the Chargers, but it might not feel that way for them when they take the field and that's due to the fact that the Chiefs logo will be painted in one of the end zones at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo. When the Philadelphia Eagles served as the home team for last year's Brazil game, both end zones were painted in Eagles colors, but this year, one end zone will feature Chiefs' colors and the other end zone will feature Chargers' colors.

Chargers fans took notice of the discrepancy this week after Kay Adams posted a picture of the field in Brazil on Thursday. Adams is in São Paulo because she'll be hosting the pregame show for YouTube.

Here's what the end zones looked like last year when the Eagles served as the home team.

Chargers fans were NOT happy about the change and they voiced their displeasure on social media.

One fan even wanted to know if Adams used AI to make the photo.

Adams did NOT use AI. The Chiefs will have their own painted end zone in Brazil and there's a viable explanation for why that's happening. The NFL changed its protocol this year for international games: Both teams will now be getting a painted end zone for the NFL's seven games that will be played out of the country this year.

"New for this year, the logos or marks of both teams will appear in their respective end zones of all NFL international games," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told The Athletic. "It's a fun element to further enhance the atmosphere as a big event and create a special look and feel for international games."

The game in Brazil will be kicking off at 8 p.m. ET Friday on YouTube in what will be the streaming company's first exclusive NFL game.

After Week 1, there will be six more international games on the 2025 schedule:

Week 4: Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers (Dublin, Ireland) -- Sun., Sept. 28, 9:30 a.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers (Dublin, Ireland) -- Sun., Sept. 28, 9:30 a.m. Week 5: Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns (London, England) -- Sun., Oct. 5, 9:30 a.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns (London, England) -- Sun., Oct. 5, 9:30 a.m. Week 6: Denver Broncos at New York Jets (London, England) -- Sun., Oct. 12, 9:30 a.m.

Denver Broncos at New York Jets (London, England) -- Sun., Oct. 12, 9:30 a.m. Week 7: Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, England) -- Sun., Oct. 19, 9:30 a.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, England) -- Sun., Oct. 19, 9:30 a.m. Week 10: Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts (Berlin, Germany) -- Sun, Nov. 9, 9:30 a.m.

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts (Berlin, Germany) -- Sun, Nov. 9, 9:30 a.m. Week 11: Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins (Madrid, Spain) -- Sun., Nov. 16, 9:30 a.m.

Based on the new NFL protocols, the home and road team will both be getting a painted end zone for each of those games. If that doesn't happen, then Chargers fans might have a legitimate gripe.

As for the game in Brazil, the NFL could be expanding to Rio De Janeiro. It's looking like the league will hold a game in Rio in 2026 and you can read more about that here.