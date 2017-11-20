Chargers felt 'disrespected' by the Bills starting rookie QB Nathan Peterman

While Tyrod Taylor never said anything publicly, it's fair to assume that he felt disrespected by first-year Bills coach Sean McDermott's decision to bench him for rookie fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The results were worse than anyone could have imagined; Peterman threw five interceptions in 30 minutes of football and was mercifully benched at halftime.

After the game, the Chargers' defense said what Taylor didn't.

"I'm pretty sure we might've felt a little disrespected," cornerback Casey Hayward said, via the San Diego Union Tribune. "…We've got two really good pass rushers, probably the top tandem in the NFL. We've got really good corners. …We've got really good safeties. They do it against us? "Trippin'."

Hayward had two interceptions on the afternoon as the Chargers cruised to a 52-24 victory and led 37-7 by the time Taylor replaced Peterman.

Pass rusher Joey Bosa added: "He's a rookie, (so) obviously coming in there he's going to be a little shaken up. Getting some pressure in there, and once we got the first one or two, then it kind of shook him a little. (Melvin Ingram) and I both knew that if we were able to build pressure and get in his face that he would make some bad decisions with the football."

First-year coach Anthony Lynn, who was the Bills' interim coach last season, game-planned to pressure Peterman silly.

"We studied all the preseason film, and every time he was under pressure, his completion percentage was a lot lower," Lynn said. "We didn't have to manufacture the pressure. We have guys (who) can apply it. They did a good job of that."

The Chargers weren't alone in their confusion about why Peterman was in the lineup. Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman tweeted during the game that the Bills made a grave mistake and wondered if the team would cut Peterman after one of the worst performances by an NFL quarterback in history.

It's not clear if Sherman's question was rhetorical but the Bills are keeping Peterman. In fact, after the game, McDermott said, "I don't regret my decision. I regret the result. ...This is in part about winning now and in part about winning in the future."

He added that he'll need to review the film before deciding who will be the Bills' starter this week against the Chiefs. And if Kansas City's defenders are anything like those from the Chargers, they'll welcome the opportunity to face Peterman.

Hayward said he and his teammates were licking their chops when they found out Peterman would star.

"Either he's going to do really good or really bad," Hayward said, chuckling. ...

"We just took advantage of the disrespect."