Chargers' first-round pick reacts after being robbed at gunpoint in Los Angeles

The move to Los Angeles hasn't been an easy one for Chargers rookie Derwin James. During his short time in the city, the 22-year-old has been dealing with issues both on and off the field.

A rough moment for James came back in June when he was robbed at gunpoint while leaving a restaurant near Hollywood. According to a police warrant obtained by TMZ, two men approached James and his uncle as they were walking to the rookie's car after dinner. Both men were armed with a handgun and both of those guns were aimed at James during the robbery. The two suspects ended up getting away with a Rolex watch and a chain that James had been wearing around his neck.

James actually tried to catch the suspects, but he was unable to pursue them, because they had slashed the tires on his Rolls-Royce. The former Florida State star met with the media on Thursday for the first time since the robbery and said he was just happy to be playing football.

"I wouldn't wish that upon anybody," James said about the incident, via ESPN.com. "It happened. It was just one of those things that you never expect to happen to you, but it happened, and I'm just happy to be out here playing football."

The first-round pick has also been dealing with some issues on-the-field. James strained his hamstring in mid-July, which forced him to miss the first week of training camp.

"You work so hard in the offseason getting your body into the best shape," James said. "And you know it's so hard to simulate practice and game reps you'll get in games. So it was frustrating since it's my first camp, and I wanted to get out there and show what I can do, but I'm happy to be out here."

James will finally get to show the Chargers what he's capable of, and that's because has activated him from the non-football injury list. The Chargers have high-hopes this season for James, who's expected to be the team's starting strong safety in 2018.