Chargers' Forrest Lamp reportedly done for the season with broken ankle suffered in loss to Titans

Just when the Los Angeles Chargers thought things couldn't get any worse for them in 2019, they just did. Only one day after taking a gut-wrenching loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans when running back Melvin Gordon fumbled on the goal line to secure the loss, they've now gotten terrible news regarding their offensive line.

Forrest Lamp, the team's former second-round pick, exited the game with a leg injury that required him to be carted from the sideline to the locker room. Tests on Monday have confirmed the worst, and Lamp will be placed on injured reserve after suffering what's been revealed as a fractured ankle, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The news comes as the Chargers fall to 2-5 on the year and get ready to face an angry Chicago Bears pass rush that was embarrassed by the New Orleans Saints in Week 7, and then a Green Bay Packers pass rush that features two dominant players in Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith. The two teams combine for 36 sacks on the season -- 18 per club -- which translates to rough days ahead for a Chargers offensive line that has already seen setbacks in 2019.

Philip Rivers has been sacked more than four times in a game on two separate occasions this season, and a third might be soon to come. The Los Angeles offensive line, among other positions, has been ravaged by injury. Two-time Pro Bowl lineman Russell Okung and four-time Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey are both on injured reserve already, and now Lamp will join them.

At this rate, it'll be all the Chargers can do to keep Rivers upright -- along with a boat that's rapidly taking on water in a sinking season.