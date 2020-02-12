Chargers general manager Tom Telesco likes his 'internal options' at quarterback

The first domino fell this week when it comes to the offseason quarterback carousel, as the Los Angeles Chargers announced that they would be parting ways with Philip Rivers. The former No. 4 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft has spent all 16 of his NFL seasons with the Chargers, but Los Angeles wants to go in a different direction after the 38-year-old struggled in 2019.

With quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Ryan Tannehill, Jameis Winston and maybe even Dak Prescott hitting the market, it's widely assumed that the Chargers will either draft a new signal-caller in the first round or sign a proven starter to help usher in the new era of Los Angeles football. Chargers general manager Tom Telesco threw a bit of cold water on that narrative during a radio interview on Tuesday afternoon, however.

"I like our internal options," Telesco said Tuesday on AM570 LA Sports, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

The "internal options" the Chargers currently have are 30-year-old Tyrod Taylor and second-year quarterback Easton Stick out of North Dakota State.

Taylor would be an intriguing option that the Chargers may consider. He started the first three games for the Cleveland Browns in 2018 before being replaced by No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield. Taylor signed with Los Angeles last offseason and threw for just 33 yards and one touchdown in eight games.

Taylor spent three seasons as the starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, and put together a couple of decent seasons. In both 2015 and 2016, he threw for over 3,000 yards and 37 combined touchdowns as opposed to just 12 interceptions. In his career, he's 23-21-1 as a starter.

As for Stick, he didn't play in any regular-season games during his rookie season, but he did throw for 244 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions in four preseason games.

Taylor wouldn't be the worst choice for the Chargers moving forward, but it certainly wouldn't be a fan favorite. The Chargers had a hard enough time selling tickets over the past three seasons at Dignity Health Sports Park, and they will want someone under center who can move the needle as they make the move to SoFi Stadium.

Since the Chargers have already been declared the second-rate NFL team in a tough sports market, they need to generate some serious interest this offseason -- and getting a big-name quarterback is the easiest way to do that. Tom Brady anyone?