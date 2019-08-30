Chargers GM admits he does not have a solution to end Melvin Gordon's holdout
Gordon wants a new deal and looks like he will miss regular-season games
The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the deepest, most versatile rosters in the league. Right now, though, that roster is working without quite a few players. Star safety Derwin James is injured. So is left tackle Russell Okung. And of course, starting running back Melvin Gordon is holding out in hopes of securing a contract extension.
The latest reports on the situation make it seem likely that Gordon misses regular-season games due to the holdout, a result that Chargers GM Tom Telesco is not thrilled about. Speaking to reporters at the team's preseason finale on Thursday, Telesco noted that he prides himself on finding solutions to problems, but that he does not have a solution to this one.
The Chargers have excellent depth at running back with Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson working behind Gordon, and none other than Philip Rivers has indicated that the team can get by without Gordon due to the presence of those players. The Chargers have shown in the past they are willing to hold the line on all kinds of contract talks, and it would not be surprising if this situation lingered for a while longer.
The Chargers' early-season schedule got a bit easier with the retirement of Andrew Luck, and their Colts-Lions-Texans-Dolphins start to the year is now likely among the easier slates in the league. If they can get off to a hot start despite Gordon's absence, that might pressure the running back to return to the fold and prove how valuable he is, but if they struggle out of the gate, perhaps the Chargers will budge on their end of things.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patriots may have top defense in 2019
New England's defense could be better than its offense in 2019
-
Most impressive rookies of the preseason
Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins were our two favorite QBs entering the draft, but neither make...
-
Super Bowl champs play well in preseason
Maybe the preseason does mean something?
-
Texans offer mega deal to Dolphins
The Dolphins are getting greedy
-
Ezekiel Elliott holdout, explained
It should be no surprise to the Cowboys that their All-Pro running back is pushing the issue
-
Preseason updates: Josh Gordon's back
The NFL wraps up the preseason on Thursday with all 32 teams in action