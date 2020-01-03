Chargers GM noncommittal on Philip Rivers: 'You have to look at every position'

Philip Rivers sounded like a quarterback who knows his 16-year run as the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback is coming to an end during his final presser in 2019. The Chargers, however, aren't ready to move on from Rivers just yet, even though the franchise has plenty to discuss over the next several weeks.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco believes Rivers still can be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Whether that will be in Los Angeles for 2020 is still up in the air.

"In a perfect world, No. 17 is your quarterback forever," Telesco said, via the Los Angeles Times. "But he's meant everything to this organization. ... He's a joy to work with. Nobody has a better perspective on what goes on with him and the team.

"I can see why he's gonna be a great coach when he's done playing. But we need to get removed from this season a little bit. ... We need to take a step back, take a little time before we make a decision."

Rivers completed 66 percent of his passes for 4,615 yards with 23 touchdowns and he played all 16 games for the 14th consecutive season. While Rivers finished fourth in the NFL in passing yards, he finished third in the NFL with 20 interceptions and had an 88.5 passer rating. His touchdown percentage of 3.9 was his lowest since becoming the Chargers starting quarterback in 2006 and his adjusted net yards gained per pass attempt (7.1) is his lowest since 2012.

Rivers is currently sixth all-time with 59,271 passing yards and sixth in touchdowns (397). His 224 consecutive regular season starts are the second-most all time. The Chargers finishing 5-11 and last in the AFC West is a reason why Los Angeles is considering moving on, especially since Rivers threw multiple interceptions in six games ... all were losses.

"I think he can still compete at a top-starter level," Telesco said. "But when you go 5-11 and 0-6 in your division, you have to look at every position."

If the Chargers do move on from Rivers, the quarterback does plan to play in 2020. Rivers isn't ready to retire at the moment as the 38-year old appears ready for the next chapter of his NFL career.