Chargers GM says Philip Rivers is 'not going anywhere,' contract talks have started
Rivers is coming off one of his best seasons and will be sticking around for a while
Don't expect Philip Rivers to be playing in a uniform other than that of the Chargers anytime soon. Coming off one of the best seasons of his career, Rivers and the Chargers are entering negotiations for a new contract, according to general manager Tom Telesco.
"I can tell you he's not going anywhere, so he's going to be here," Telesco said, per ESPN.com. "We'll talk at the right point, as far as the moves we need to make in the offseason, the resources we have and how it all fits in. But yeah, he's not going anywhere."
Rivers signed a four-year, $83.5 million extension before the 2015 season. He is headed into the final season of that contract, which will see him count against L.A.'s cap for $23 million while collecting a base salary of $11 million and a $5 million roster bonus. The Chargers have the option to get out of the deal with only $7 million in dead money, but that seems incredibly unlikely given their team construction and his continued strong play in 2018. (Rivers threw for 4,308 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, resulting in a 105.5 passer rating.)
As for Rivers himself, he's not interested in going anywhere else, either. "I certainly feel that's something I want to be a part of and hopefully be helping us still winning football games," Rivers said, per ESPN.
The Chargers were among the handful of best teams in the NFL this season, but they had the bad fortune of having to play a playoff game on the road against the Patriots. That'll result in a loss more often than not, and that's exactly what happened to the Chargers. They should come back next season as one of the best teams in the league again, and it doesn't look like they'll have to worry about finding Rivers' successor for at least another couple years.
Stream the NFC Championship game on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the AFC Championship game on CBS All Access.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patriots vs Chiefs odds, picks, top sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Chiefs vs. Patriots game 10,000 ti...
-
C.J. Anderson: I'm 'freshest' RB in NFL
Anderson has been bowling through opposing defenses since signing with the Rams
-
Cowboys tipped '90 percent' of 'D' plays
Los Angeles carved up the Cowboys as a result of the rushing attack
-
Brady performance in cold-weather games
The Patriots have played a lot of cold-weather games, so let's look at Tom Brady's performance...
-
Draft: Bills take big, athletic WR
A quartet of quarterbacks go early, and the Bills take a big, productive wideout inside the...
-
Best bets: Unders and underdogs
Pete Prisco is going against the grain by fading the favorites and the overs on championship...