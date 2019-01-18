Chargers GM says Philip Rivers is 'not going anywhere,' contract talks have started

Don't expect Philip Rivers to be playing in a uniform other than that of the Chargers anytime soon. Coming off one of the best seasons of his career, Rivers and the Chargers are entering negotiations for a new contract, according to general manager Tom Telesco.

"I can tell you he's not going anywhere, so he's going to be here," Telesco said, per ESPN.com. "We'll talk at the right point, as far as the moves we need to make in the offseason, the resources we have and how it all fits in. But yeah, he's not going anywhere."

Rivers signed a four-year, $83.5 million extension before the 2015 season. He is headed into the final season of that contract, which will see him count against L.A.'s cap for $23 million while collecting a base salary of $11 million and a $5 million roster bonus. The Chargers have the option to get out of the deal with only $7 million in dead money, but that seems incredibly unlikely given their team construction and his continued strong play in 2018. (Rivers threw for 4,308 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, resulting in a 105.5 passer rating.)

As for Rivers himself, he's not interested in going anywhere else, either. "I certainly feel that's something I want to be a part of and hopefully be helping us still winning football games," Rivers said, per ESPN.

The Chargers were among the handful of best teams in the NFL this season, but they had the bad fortune of having to play a playoff game on the road against the Patriots. That'll result in a loss more often than not, and that's exactly what happened to the Chargers. They should come back next season as one of the best teams in the league again, and it doesn't look like they'll have to worry about finding Rivers' successor for at least another couple years.

