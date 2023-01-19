Heading into the 2022 season, Brandon Staley's seat did seem to be a bit warm.

After all, the Chargers spent a boatload in the offseason to bring in talented players like J.C. Jackson and Khalil Mack on the defensive side of the ball and they boast one of the league's top young quarterbacks in Justin Herbert. If he was unable to get that collection of players into the postseason, many circled this situation to be one where we could see a coaching shakeup, especially with the likes of Sean Payton on the market.

However, the Chargers were able to reach the postseason, but it didn't come without some head-scratching moments by Staley. With their playoff position already locked up, he decided to still play his starters in a meaningless Week 18 game against the Broncos and that decision bit him as star wideout Mike Williams suffered an injury and was unable to play on Super Wild Card Weekend. On top of that, the Chargers blew a 27-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in that playoff matchup and found themselves quickly ousted from the tournament.

Due to the manner in which the season ended, those still wondered if Staley's days were numbered, but the organization has stood by him and general manager Tom Telesco reaffirmed his commitment to Staley during his press conference on Thursday.

"No. That was probably more [media] discussion than ours," said Telesco, dismissing the idea that Staley's job was on the line. "The front office's belief in Brandon hasn't changed. He's got our belief. Our players believe in him. He's a tremendous leader, he's detail-oriented, and he's a fighter. That's the type of people I want to be with me going into competition. Understand the season ended not quite the way we liked it, but no he's got our full support."

That said, heads did roll following this loss with the Chargers, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Earlier this week, L.A. fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day. With the team on the hunt for new leadership on offense, Telesco noted that Herbert will have a say in who the team ultimately brings aboard.

"I know that's the way Brandon thinks and that's how I've always operated as well," Telesco said of allowing Herbert input on the OC choice. "Quarterbacks have kind of earned that. At least some context and some thought about what goes into the process and some input."

The Chargers went 10-7 during the regular season and finished second in the AFC West. This is just the second time since 2010 that the club has enjoyed a double-digit win season.