Chargers GM Tom Telesco says L.A. would've drafted Tua Tagovailoa if Dolphins took Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers selected their future face of the franchise No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, making Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert the likely long-term successor to Philip Rivers. Had the Miami Dolphins taken Herbert one pick earlier, however, the Chargers were just as prepared to make Tua Tagovailoa, Miami's actual selection at No. 5, their first-round quarterback.

Discussing the team's draft on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco admitted outright that Tagovailoa would've been the move if Herbert weren't on the board at No. 6.

"Yeah, we felt great about both guys," Telesco said. "Well, actually, we felt great about all three quarterbacks that went in the top six. All three are going to be really good players in this league, and it's a comforting factor to know. We hope we don't pick sixth very often. If we do, I won't be making very many picks here. (So) in a pick this high, if there's a potential down-the-road franchise quarterback there that you like, you have to take him."

Telesco's remarks echo CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, who reported before the draft the Chargers were content to let a QB fall to them at No. 6, satisfied with either Herbert or Tagavailoa as the pick.

The most interesting takeaway might be how flexible Telesco and Co. were willing to be. The QB position isn't just the most important in the sport; it's also, often, the hardest to pin down, as the GM alluded to. And anyone who watched Herbert and Tagovailoa during their respective college careers knows they're very different QBs -- Herbert, at 6-foot-6 with a rifle of an arm; and Tagovailoa, at barely 6-foot with a post-snap style of play. But plenty of those who evaluated the 2020 QB prospects did agree that all of the top incoming signal-callers, regardless of style, offer elite potential at the next level.

Herbert figures to open his rookie offseason behind Tyrod Taylor, a favorite of Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, on the depth chart. But Lynn himself has already declared the QB spot a "competition" ahead of the 2020 season.