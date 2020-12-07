The Los Angeles Chargers have lost two straight games and currently reside at the bottom of the AFC West with a 3-9 record, but don't expect head coach Anthony Lynn to be handed his walking papers anytime soon. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, no Chargers head coaching change is imminent. The organization reportedly has a "tremendous amount of respect" for Lynn and always has. The franchise would prefer to evaluate everything at the end of the year rather than make a quick decision about Lynn's future.

The Chargers hit rock bottom this past Sunday, as they fell to the New England Patriots by a score of 45-0. Apart from it being the Chargers' worst loss of the season and worst shutout loss in franchise history, it came against an offense that is the 10th-worst scoring team in the league. In fact, this loss made NFL history, as the 45-0 result was the largest road shutout win in NFL history by a team that entered the game with a losing record.

Lynn has been with the Chargers since 2017, and actually got off to a hot start. His Chargers went 9-7 during his first season as head coach, and then went an impressive 12-4 in 2018. They were able to defeat Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round of the playoffs that year, but then fell to the Patriots in the divisional round. As Philip Rivers began to deteriorate and injuries piled up, the Chargers went 5-11 in 2019. Now, Lynn will record his second losing season with the Chargers.

CBS Sports' Patrik Walker placed Lynn at No. 5 on his NFL coach hot seat rankings leading into Week 13. His reasoning was based around the fact that Lynn had made the Chargers competitive, but not for entire games, as proven by their record. This past Sunday was one of the few times where the Chargers were not competitive in the slightest. While Lynn appears to have found his quarterback of the future in Justin Herbert, the losses are beginning to pile up. Lynn may be safe for the next few weeks, but it remains to be seen if the Chargers will decide to move forward with him into the 2021 season.