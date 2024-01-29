While they won't play each other until next year, there is already activity brewing between Jim and John Harbaugh. The Chargers are working towards hiring Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz as the team's new general manager, as confirmed by CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

Hortiz's entire NFL life to his point has been spent with the Ravens. He joined the team as a personnel assistant in 1998, became a scout in 2001 and was elevated to director of college recruiting in 2009. He held that position for a decade before becoming director of player personnel in 2019.

The Ravens have had a great deal of success during Hortiz's time with the franchise. That run includes two Super Bowl wins, five AFC championship game appearances, seven AFC North division titles and 15 playoff appearances.

Baltimore's success via the draft has played an integral role in that success. Among the notable players the Ravens have drafted during Hortiz's tenure include Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed, 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Terrell Suggs, perennial All-Pro offensive lineman Marshal Yanda, and quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson.

Hortiz is joining a Chargers franchise hoping Harbaugh can bring the franchise back to a competitive level. Los Angeles cleaned house after a 5-12 season in 2023 that included several significant injuries to several key players.

The task will be building a championship roster around quarterback Justin Herbert, who was one of the team's key players who dealt with injuries last season.