Hunter Henry will be in Los Angeles at least for the 2020 season, but a future beyond that is a bit murky at the moment as the tight end is not expected to reach an agreement with the club on a long-term extension prior to Wednesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. This was an outcome that even Henry himself had anticipated as he's already signed his tag and was publicly content with the idea of playing on it this season.

Back in May, the tight end told SiriusXM NFL Radio that it would be "fine" playing on the tag, saying, "It's another year of playing football, man, that's how I look at it. Another year to play some ball. I think I just look forward to the challenge of whatever it is. I get to go out there and play football with guys that I've been doing it with a couple years with now. I get another chance to go out there and do it."

Henry is set to make $10.607 million on the tag in 2020 and will then have the opportunity to hit the market next offseason when he'll be just 26 years old. The 6-foot-5, 249-pounder was drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft and is considered to be one of the better tight ends in the league when healthy. In 12 games last season, Henry posted career highs in both receptions (55) and receiving yards (652). He also found the end zone five times.

Injuries, however, have been a big part of Henry's story thus far in the NFL, missing significant time over the past three seasons. His 2017 season came to a close after suffering a lacerated kidney in mid-December and he missed all of the 2018 campaign after tearing his ACL during OTAs. Last year, Henry missed the first five weeks of the regular season due to a tibia plateau fracture in his left knee.

Despite that injury history, Henry will look to build off the positive momentum he assembled by finishing the 2019 regular season healthy and carry it into 2020. He will be a key receiving option to whoever is under center for Los Angeles but could be especially helpful to No. 6 overall pick Justin Herbert, as young quarterbacks tend to use tight ends as safety valves in the passing game.

As long as Henry remains healthy, he should have a productive year, which will set himself up nicely to get paid next offseason.