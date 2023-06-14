J.C. Jackson didn't have the first season with the Los Angeles Chargers that he wanted. With 2022 behind Jackson, he's just trying to get on the field in time for training camp.

Jackson's disastrous season was cut short by a ruptured patellar tendon, which he's still recovering from. The Chargers cornerback is targeting a return by training camp, which would be on par with the seven-to-eight-month recovery timetable.

"He's progressing. Been working really hard," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday. "This summer will be important for him."

Jackson told ESPN he's "right on track" with his recovery and that he's "expecting to come out and practice every day." He'll meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache (who performed his surgery) next week to get a more official timetable for a return.

Injuries and poor performance led to a horrific 2022 campaign for Jackson, who was in the first year of a five-year, $82.5 million deal he signed with the Chargers. Jackson allowed 61.3% of passes targeted in his direction to be caught, allowing four touchdowns on the year. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Jackson had a 105.2 passer rating last season -- one year after Jackson corralled eight interceptions while allowing just 49% of passes thrown his way to be caught for three touchdowns and a 32.6 rating.

Opposing quarterbacks have never had a passer rating above 41.9 in a season targeting Jackson before last year. Jackson had a career passer rating allowed of 30.2 in his four seasons with the New England Patriots. Jackson allowed just 49.1% of his passes to be caught with 25 interceptions in his four seasons in New England.

Jackson said he's still the same player and will prove it when he's back on the field.

"Haven't done anything. Got hurt. And I just got paid," Jackson said. "I still got to prove to my teammates and to myself that I am still Mr. INT. I didn't do s--- last year."