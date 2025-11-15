Two AFC playoff hopefuls meet on Sunday when the Los Angeles Chargers head to the other side of the country to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Paramount+. Jacksonville slid to 5-4 after blowing a late lead to the Houston Texans last week, while Los Angeles is 7-3 and riding a three-game win streak after taking down the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 10.

Kickoff from EverBank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Chargers are 3-point favorites, according to the latest Chargers vs. Jaguars odds. The over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before making any Chargers vs. Jaguars picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to bet on Chargers vs. Jaguars

Where to watch Chargers vs. Jaguars on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 16

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Chargers vs. Jaguars betting preview

Odds: Chargers -3, over/under 43.5

These teams have been tough to crack both against the spread but also when it comes to the total. Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread as well as on the over/under. Jacksonville is 4-5 ATS and has seen five of its nine games go Over the total. Just one of Jacksonville's four home games thus far have finished Over.

Chargers vs. Jaguars SGP

Chargers -3 (-105, FanDuel)

Over 43.5 (-115, FanDuel)

Oronde Gadsden Jr. anytime touchdown scorer (+160, FanDuel)

Final odds: +849 at FanDuel (wager $100 to win $849)

Model's Chargers vs. Jaguars score prediction, picks

The model expects the Chargers to win, as L.A. wins outright in 56% of simulations and covers in 52% of sims. It does see value in backing the underdog Jags, though, as them winning in 44% of simulations returns plenty of value at plus odds.

Chargers vs. Jaguars score prediction: Chargers 24, Jaguars 22

