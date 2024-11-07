The Los Angeles Chargers are entering a critical stretch of their 2024 season, and Jim Harbaugh is entering into his standup comedian era. While talking about the importance of picking up wins in the middle of the season, Harbaugh broke out a joke from his admittedly limited setlist.

The Chargers are 5-3 entering their ninth game of the season, and Harbaugh told reporters that the team is in the midst of the critical "middle eight" portion of the season. While explaining that concept, Harbaugh had to break out a classic dad joke.

"The middle of the season is always critical that way," Harbaugh said. "Bill Belichick talks about the 'middle eight' in a football game. There's a 'middle eight' in a season too. You could break it down that way. Six, seven, eight, nine. Those are important games.

"The only joke I know is why was six afraid of seven? Because seven, eight, nine. Six, seven, eight, nine. Those are big games."

Thus far, the Chargers have fared relatively well in Harbaugh's "middle eight" of the season. Things started off poorly for them with a 17-15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in game No. 6, but they have now beaten the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns convincingly in back-to-back weeks.

Los Angeles is shooting for three straight wins this weekend when it hosts the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.