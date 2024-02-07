Another coach is heading from Michigan to the Los Angeles Chargers. Shortly after hiring former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers added another former Wolverine, Jesse Minter, to serve as their defensive coordinator in 2024, the team announced Tuesday.

Minter was Michigan's defensive coordinator for two seasons, helping bring a national title to the program in 2023. He said his official goodbye to the school via social media on Tuesday.

"Nothing but love to everyone at Michigan, especially the players. We had a great journey together," the 40-year-old posted, along with a graphic featuring players and coaches, including Harbaugh.

Minter's defense led the nation in fewest points allowed at 13.1 points per game and third in yards per play allowed at 4.5 during his time in Michigan. He was a finalist for Broyles Award, an award for the nation's top assistant coach, in 2022.

Before joining Michigan, Minter was the defensive coordinator and safeties coach for Vanderbilt in 2021. His NFL career began in 2017 as the defensive assistant for the Baltimore Ravens, working with Jim's brother, John Harbaugh. He stayed with the Ravens through 2020, also holding the titles of assistant defensive backs coach and defensive backs coach during his time there.

Minter is not the only Michigan alum the Chargers are bringing in. L.A. is also expected to hire Wolverine's defensive line coach Mike Elston to serve in the same position, per ESPN.

In 2023, the Chargers were 28th in average yards allowed (362.9) and 24th in average points allowed (23.4). The Chargers' defense has needed some work as of recently, as it has struggled to help the team in winning close games.

L.A. finished at 5-12 last season, the second-worst record in the AFC.