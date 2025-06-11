Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is feeling good about the work his team has done this offseason. He is also happy about his physical condition after undergoing multiple procedures since the 2024 season concluded.

Harbaugh, 61, confirmed on Tuesday that he underwent a procedure to treat his irregular heart rhythm. During the Chargers' win over the Broncos in Week 6 of the 2024 season, Harbaugh missed roughly half of the first quarter due to arrhythmia. Harbaugh said after the season that he planned to undergo a procedure to address the heart issue, and he has since come out of that with a clean bill of health.

"Yeah, everything's good," Harbaugh told reporters. "Hip and the heart. Had a hip replaced and a heart ablation, now the doctors can't find anything wrong with me. Got an A-grade."

Regarding his hip replacement, anyone who watched Harbaugh's teams in recent years likely noticed his limp, which likely was the byproduct of a 20-plus year playing career that included 14 years in the NFL.

Many people forget, but Harbaugh was a pretty good quarterback back in the day. After starting his career as Jim McMahon's backup in Chicago, Harbaugh helped lead the the Bears to a division title during his first full season as their starting quarterback. Harbaugh followed that up by helping Chicago post an 11-5 record the following season.

Harbaugh's best NFL seasons, however, were with the Colts. In 1995, Harbaugh earned his first and only Pro Bowl selection while leading the Colts to a surprise AFC Championship game appearance. In fact, the Colts came a Hail Mary completion away from defeating the heavily-favored Steelers for the right to face the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX.

While he never got there as a player, Harbaugh did get to a Super Bowl in 2012 as the 49ers' head coach. And before he returned to the NFL, he coach Michigan, his alma mater, to a national championship. With the Chargers, Harbaugh will look to join Hall of Famers Jimmy Johnson, Barry Switzer and Pete Carroll as the only coaches in history to win both a national title and a Super Bowl title.