Chargers star pass-rusher Joey Bosa has been ruled out of L.A.'s Week 11 matchup with the Packers after suffering a foot injury early in the first quarter, the team announced. He was initially listed as questionable to return and downgraded to out in the early minutes of the third quarter.

The injury occurred on the opening drive of the game at Lambeau Field. Specifically, it came on a first-and-10 run by Packers running back Aaron Jones at the Green Bay 42-yard line. Bosa collided with a Packers lineman as Jones ran into the pile, and Bosa seemed to immediately pick his right foot off the ground. Almost instantly after the play was over, Bosa limped off the field in very noticeable pain before lying down on the sideline.

The 28-year-old was later carted to the locker room and was in tears as he was driven away with a towel over his head.

Bosa has spent his entire career in the NFL with the Chargers, who selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 draft out of Ohio State. When healthy, Bosa has been one of the top pass rushers in the NFL and has been named to the Pro Bowl four times in his career. Injuries have been a part of Bosa's story in the league thus far. He missed the first four games during his rookie year due to a hamstring injury, a foot ailment limited him to seven games during his third year in the league and then played just five games last year due to a groin injury.

In eight games played this season, Bosa has posted 20 tackles, 6.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits and a forced fumble.