The Los Angeles Chargers are a team on the rise and while they seem to have the pieces to win, and often come close, they have yet to see real success in the Justin Herbert era. As the team heads into the 2023 season, the focus is on winning and winning now.

Star defensive end Joey Bosa discussed the urgency to win this year, saying the importance is on helping the team win, rather than boost his own stats.

"Every year, I want to play great. I want to help my team. I think that, more than ever, I just want to win some games," Bosa said (via team transcript). "Doing my job is, I think, more important than ever. Obviously, I want to be dynamic and make plays and all of that, but I think being a team player is the most that I can be, while still going out there and being myself and making these plays."

The 28-year-old clarified his comments, explaining that he always wanted to win, but as he gets older he knows the time left in the league diminishes.

"When I say that, it's not like I didn't want to win before," Bosa said. "As I get older, the opportunities get smaller and smaller. When you're a rookie, you have your whole career ahead of you."

He said the perspective changed as he got older, with more of an emphasis on the team's success rather than his own.

"The personal goals and the personal accolades, I feel like, as you get older, just don't quite mean as much," he said. "Obviously, winning Defensive Player of the Year would be an honor and all of that, but going out there with your team, with your friends, with your brothers that you've built the connection with, I think is a much more lasting accomplishment."

Bosa was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and was selected to four Pro Bowls, with 301 tackles, 60.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two pass deflections.

Looking back on his football career, the highlights included winning the big game at the high school and collegiate level, so completing the trifecta with a Super Bowl he said would be "incredible."

"Just going on that journey and trying to enjoy the ride, I think, is the most important part," Bosa said.

Bosa also gave a shoutout to fellow defensive star Khalil Mack, and predicted a solid season for them both.

"With the talent that we have, especially with [Khalil Mack] on the other side, if we just do our thing, stay consistent, then we'll both be successful," Bosa said. '

Last year, Los Angeles' season ended with a disappointing wild card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in which the Chargers blew a 27-0 lead. Bosa missed 12 games of the 2022 season with a groin injury.

He will begin this season on Sept. 10 against the Miami Dolphins, when the Chargers kick off their season.