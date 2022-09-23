The Los Angeles Chargers are holding out hope that Justin Herbert will be able to play on Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team officially listed him as questionable despite being limited on Wednesday and Thursday, and not participating in practice at all on Friday. The quarterback suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage late in Los Angeles' Week 2 loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Because that game was the Thursday night opener that week, Herbert has 10 days in-between games, but it does still seem like it's a roll of the dice whether or not he'll be under center in Week 3. And if you ask the betting markets, they are seemingly acting like he won't be available.

As of Monday, the Chargers were a 7-point home favorite against Jacksonville at Caesars Sportsbook. That held through Thursday, but started to swing dramatically on Friday afternoon, likely reacting to Herbert not practicing. The line fell to Chargers -6 at 2:26 p.m. ET and in the span of about a half-hour the line sunk to Chargers -3 and currently stands at that mark.

Translation: the oddsmakers think Herbert is going to be held out.

"I don't know," Herbert told reporters Friday when asked if he would play. "That's a decision we've got a couple of days left to make. We don't play today, and so we play on Sunday. Whatever the plan is, I know our team is going to be prepared and do everything we can. That decision will be made on Sunday. Haven't ruled anything out."

Justin Herbert LAC • QB • 10 CMP% 72.0 YDs 613 TD 6 INT 1 YD/Att 7.48 View Profile

Head coach Brandon Staley continued to say that he considers Herbert to be day to day and will monitor his progress leading up to Sunday. If Herbert did miss the game, Staley confirmed that Chase Daniel would get the start.

In his career, Daniel has started in five games and owns a 2-3 record in those starts. His most recent start came back in Week 5 of the 2019 season when he was a member of the Chicago Bears. In a 24-21 loss to the Raiders, Daniel completed 22 of 30 for 231 yards, two touchdowns, and two picks.

Of course, while Herbert's status may be swinging the betting markets, his injury isn't the only one worth monitoring on the Chargers as wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) is also listed as questionable after missing Week 2. Starting cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) and starting center Corey Linsley (knee) are officially listed as doubtful.