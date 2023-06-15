Over the past couple of seasons, the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive production has not necessarily matched the level of talent on hand. Some of that is due to injuries to several key players, but some of it was also laid at the feet of former offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. That's why the Chargers made a change this offseason, bringing in former Dallas Cowboys coordinator Kellen Moore to run their offense.

But they didn't just bring in a new coordinator. L.A. also added an explosive player via the draft in former TCU wideout Quentin Johnston. And the early returns on Johnston are quite good -- at least, according to the guy who will be throwing him passes.

"He's a playmaker. He's going to make a lot of plays for us," Justin Herbert said Wednesday, per the Chargers' official website. "He showed up and we knew early that we've got a special guy out there. He's done a great job picking up the offense so far. He's young, but he's going to be something special. So, it's been fun to watch him so far."

Johnston is supposed to help the Chargers make more big plays, an area where they have been surprisingly lacking over the past two years. His speed and run-after-catch ability give the Chargers a different look from what they have with Keenan Allen (more of a slot/possession receiver) and Mike Williams (a big, physical, contested-catch receiver).

"I think that's always the goal for an offense -- having those explosive plays through the run game or the pass game," Herbert said. "Kellen, he's got such a great mind. He's done a great job of interpreting exactly what he wants for this offense. It's a clear message for us as an offensive unit."

Even with Johnston in the fold, Herbert did acknowledge that it's also nice having Williams back on the field after the receiver missed several games with ankle issues last season. "He's such a special player," Herbert said. "Any chance you got him out there -- whether it's a go-ball, whether it's an intermediate route -- he's going to find a way to be open, and he's going to catch the ball. He's going to come down with it."

As for his own role in the new offense, Herbert thinks it's pretty simple: "My job is just to get them the ball and something good will happen."

Sounds easy enough. Now we just need to see it in action.