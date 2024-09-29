Similar to last week, Justin Herbert will try to play through pain this Sunday. The Chargers' quarterback, who is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, is active and will start Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Herbert, who was limited throughout this week's practices, has been labeled as questionable. He initially sustained the injury during the Chargers' Week 2 win over the Panthers.

Herbert was questionable last week but started against the Steelers after testing his ankle during pregame. He started the game extremely well, completing his first 10 passes which included a 27-yard touchdown strike to Quentin Johnston. He left the game in the third quarter, though, after he re-aggravated the injury after getting sacked by Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts. With Herbert out, the Steelers scored 10 unanswered points while handing Los Angeles its first loss.

Following the loss, Herbert wore a walking boot that day as well as on Monday. He said that he received "good news" on both his X-ray and MRI results.

"I think it's better than where we were last week," Herbert said earlier this week. "It's progressing, it was just really painful during the game with the buildup from the hits and the toll on it. I think we've done a good job of rehabbing and getting treatment on it and I think we're taking steps forward."

Herbert and Co. are up against the two-time defending champion Chiefs, who are led by two-time league and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who is 5-1 against Herbert. The Chiefs have won their first three games and currently have a one-game lead over Los Angeles in the AFC West division standings.

"He's an elite player," Chargers head coach John Harbaugh recently said of Mahomes. "And the best. At the top. Super Bowls, winner all the way.

"It's amazing what he can do. Nothing but respect."

Herbert is playing, but the Chargers will be without several key players on Sunday, including pass rusher Joey Bosa (hip) and offensive tackles Rashawn Slater (pec) and Joe Alt (knee).