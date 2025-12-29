Week 18 in the NFL is more important for some teams than others. There are divisions like the NFC South and AFC North that have yet to be clinched, while there are other teams that have already clinched playoff spots, and can rest their starters. The Los Angeles Chargers are one of those teams.

On Monday, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that quarterback Justin Herbert will not start in the regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos. This means that Trey Lance will make his first start of the year. In addition to Herbert, Harbaugh said that the other starters with "the most bruises" and that need "the most healing" won't play either.

The Chargers are 11-5 and have clinched a wild card spot. They currently occupy the No. 6 seed in the AFC behind the Houston Texans and ahead of the Buffalo Bills, both of whom are also 11-5. The Chargers will be playing on the road in wild card weekend regardless of Sunday's outcome in Denver, although the opponent is yet to be determined.

While the seeding implications for the Chargers are minor, the team's decision to sit Herbert is a notable development for the Broncos, who at 13-3 are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC. To keep that top spot and officially clinch a valuable first-round bye, the Broncos need to beat the Chargers.

The Broncos share the same record with the New England Patriots but own the common games tiebreaker. The Broncos were the first AFC team to clinch a playoff berth this year, and now may have the easiest road to Super Bowl LX in the conference.