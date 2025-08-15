Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is still establishing new firsts. When the Chargers take on the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Herbert will start the first preseason game of his NFL career.

"All the offensive starters are going to play," Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said, per the team's official website. "Defensively, same. I'm going to hold [Khalil Mack] and Derwin [James] back.

"Our guys want to play. They want the first series of the season not to be the first series of the season."

Harbaugh also confirmed that Herbert is expected to play in a series or two along with the rest of the team's offensive starters. Herbert was originally selected with the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. The league didn't hold its preseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic during Herbert's rookie campaign. In addition, Herbert didn't participate in any preseason games from 2021 to 2023 and was dealing with a foot injury leading up to the start of the 2024 regular season.

Former San Francisco 49ers first-round pick Trey Lance drew the start against the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game, while Taylor Heinicke started against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday. The two signal callers are expected to receive playing time behind Herbert in Saturday's preseason contest.

Herbert is coming off of a season in which he completed 65.9% of his passes for 3,870 yards, while tossing 23 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions in 17 games.