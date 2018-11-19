Chargers' Keenan Allen after last-second loss to Broncos: 'We dominated the game ... they suck'

The Chargers were rolling. They were on a six-game winning streak, playing well enough to have some people wonder if they were the best team in the AFC West, and on Sunday they were cruising, 19-7, over the Broncos late in the third quarter when this happened:

Several plays later, the Broncos scored a touchdown to cut the lead to five points. They would score nine more points in the final quarter -- including a game-winning field goal as time expired -- to earn their fourth win of the season, and in the process hand the Chargers a hard-to-comprehend 23-22 loss. Not helping: Mike Badgley missed an extra point, continuing the never-ending drama between this team and its kickers.

The good news: The Chargers, now 7-3, remain the first wild-card team, two games clear of the Ravens (5-5). The bad news: They failed to keep pace with the Chiefs, who face the Rams on "Monday Night Football." Had L.A. won, and If Kansas City loses, the two teams would have identical 8-2 records four weeks ahead of a Week 15 showdown at Arrowhead Stadium.

Not surprisingly, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who had 9 catches for 89 yards and a score, was unhappy with the outcome. He was also wholly unimpressed with the opponent.

"I don't think they played well at all," he said after the game, via ESPN.com. "We dominated the game. Turnovers, we gave them some points and that's what happened. They suck."

The Broncos haven't been good this season but they did enough to win on Sunday. Rivers had two interceptions, the first coming in the first quarter when he poorly under-threw his intended target and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. was the beneficiary. That came several series after Rivers was flapping his gums in Harris' direction.

"It was crazy," Harris said about Rivers. "I guess he got that first third down [of the game] on me, he just started screaming at me, talking so much s--- to me. I was like, 'OK, you want to wake up the dog today? OK, you woke up a sleeping giant, now I've got to get you' -- and that's what happened. He came out there talking s--- to me, and now I've got to make him pay."

Rivers finished with 401 passing yards and two touchdowns but it wasn't enough. And now, the Chargers have three weeks to get right before their rematch with the Chiefs. Next up: Arizona, at Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.