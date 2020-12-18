Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, despite being listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Raiders, will be on the field for the Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter added that both players will be on a rep count, as Allen is dealing with a hamstring injury and Williams is playing through a back injury.

Williams, who missed a game earlier this season due to injury, has caught 66 passes for 572 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games. He is coming off of a career year in 2019 that saw him catch 49 passes for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging a career-high 20.4 yards per catch. Williams, who has just one 100-yard receiving game this season, caught just seven passes for 69 yards over the Chargers' past two games.

Allen, who signed a multi-year extension with the Chargers just before the start of the season, is just 25 receiving yards away from his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving campaign. He is also one reception away from reaching 100 catches for a third time. Allen, who is one touchdown away from setting a new career high, has built a strong rapport with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who is the current front-runner to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

While they have already been eliminated from postseason contention, Los Angeles (4-9) can play the role of spoiler Thursday night against the 7-6 Raiders, who are currently one game behind the Dolphins and Ravens for the race to secure the AFC's final playoff spot. The Raiders, who edged the Chargers in Los Angeles back in Week 9, have lost three out of their last four games after allowing 44 points in last Sunday's loss to the Colts in Indianapolis.