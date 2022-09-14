Keenan Allen's chances of playing in Week 2 already seemed to be farfetched after leaving Sunday's opener against the Raiders with a hamstring injury and now they are completely thrown out the window. The Chargers officially ruled out their veteran wide receiver for Thursday's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Allen did not participate in either walkthrough the team held on Tuesday or Wednesday. The club also noted that he wouldn't have participated on Monday had they taken the field as well.

Allen injured that hamstring in the first half of Los Angeles' Week 1 game against the the Raiders, departed, and never returned to action. The Chargers were able to overcome the loss of Allen and earn their first win of the year by taking down Las Vegas 24-19. Before exiting, Allen caught all four of his targets for a team-high 66 yards.

Keenan Allen LAC • WR • 13 TAR 4 REC 4 REC YDs 66 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

With Allen sidelined, the Chargers will look to fellow receivers Mike Williams, DeAndre Carter, Jalen Guyton, and Josh Palmer to pick up the slack in the passing game as Justin Herbert and Co. look to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense. As they do that, Allen will continue to recuperate and possibly gear up to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

Along with Allen, tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring) was ruled out for Week 2, while starting corner J.C. Jackson (ankle) is questionable.