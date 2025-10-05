Keenan Allen marked his name in the NFL record books Sunday. The Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver reached 1,000 career catches faster than any other player in league history, doing so in 159 games.

Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion Marvin Harrison previously held the record, reaching 1,000 catches in 167 games.

Allen broke the record in the Chargers' Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders. Heading into the game, the 33-year-old had 998 catches, needing just two more to hit the mark.

Allen broke the record on a 4-yard pass from quarterback Justin Herbert in the beginning of the second quarter, giving him two catches and 33 yards for the day to that point.

Here's a look at the record-breaking moment:

At the time of the play, the Chargers were up 10-0.

Through four weeks, Allen had 24 catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns, one in each game of the first three weeks. It's clear he's not slowing down in Year 13.

Allen began his career with the Chargers, then located in San Diego, as a third-round pick. The six-time Pro Bowler spent the 2024 season with the Chicago Bears before heading back to where it all began this offseason.

Entering Sunday's game, Allen has 150 starts and 157 games played with 998 receptions for 11,505 yards, for an average of 11.5 yards per catch, with 69 touchdowns in his career.