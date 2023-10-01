The Chargers defense has generally struggled in 2023, but one of its players made history on Sunday, with linebacker Khalil Mack approaching a single-game record with six different sacks of Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell in Week 4.

Former longtime Chiefs pass rusher and Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas holds the all-time record, with seven sacks against the Seahawks in 1990. But Mack now stands second in line, tying the mark set by former Chargers and 49ers Hall of Famer Fred Dean in 1983. Mack also forced two fumbles on Sunday, helping Los Angeles carry a 24-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

Mack had not recorded a sack this season before entering Sunday's contest, which was O'Connell's first career start, filling in for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. His six QB takedowns already match his season total from the 2021 campaign, and put him within two of matching his 17-game total from a year ago. The dominant performance also comes against his former team, the Raiders.

Originally the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 draft, Mack spent his first four NFL seasons with the Raiders, totaling 40.5 sacks during that span. He was traded to the Bears in a blockbuster deal prior to the 2018 season, and spent four years in Chicago, racking up another 36 sacks and earning Defensive Player of the Year honors before his trade to the Chargers in 2022. With six sacks Sunday, he now has 90.5 for his career.