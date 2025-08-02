Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman faces felony charges after he was arrested on allegations of multiple weapons violations late Friday night, police confirmed to KTLA. Perryman, a 10-year NFL veteran, was booked in Los Angeles County Jail shortly after 10 p.m. with a court date set for Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Perryman was initially pulled over for vehicle code violations, according to the LASD, but after further investigation, officers allegedly discovered five guns, two of which were assault-style rifles. They did not clarify, however, whether Perryman was on the way to a gun range, as reported by TMZ.

In a statement, Perryman's agent Ron Butler said Perryman will cooperate with authorities to get the case resolved.

"Denzel is a respected veteran in the NFL and a dedicated father, teammate, and professional," Butler said. "While we do not take this situation lightly, we remain confident that the matter will be resolved fairly and in accordance with the law. Out of respect for the process and all parties involved, we will have no further comment at this time."

Perryman just signed a one-year contract to remain with the Chargers in March, and this will be his eighth season with the franchise overall. Last season, Perryman started 11 games for the Chargers while totaling 55 tackles and two tackles for loss.

In his 10-year career, which includes stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans, Perryman has amassed 717 tackles with 53 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. In 2021, Perryman earned a Pro Bowl nod with 154 tackles.