The first game action of the 2025 NFL season is now known. The Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions will face off in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on July 31 at 8 ET, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

Los Angeles' selection to the game makes perfect sense considering Chargers tight end Antonio Gates is a member of the 2025 Hall of Fame class. Gates is the franchise's all-time leader in catches (955), receiving yards (11,841) and receiving touchdowns (116). His 116 receiving touchdowns are also the most in league history at the tight end position.

Tying in the Detroit Lions makes a little less sense given they don't have a player getting enshrined this year, but they do have a connection to Gates. The eight-time Pro Bowl tight end was born and raised in Detroit. The 2025 NFC North champions versus a 2024 AFC wild-card participant in the Chargers could make for a compelling introduction to the upcoming football season.

Gates will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year along with three other enshrines: cornerback Eric Allen, edge rusher Jared Allen and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe.