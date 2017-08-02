Chargers lose rookie Forrest Lamp to a torn ACL, putting offensive line in flux

The Chargers simply can't catch a break.

At training camp on Wednesday, second-round pick Forrest Lamp was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. That leg injury ended up being a torn right ACL, the team announced Wednesday night after it was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

And so, Lamp's season appears to be over before it even began. He was supposed to claim the starting right guard spot on the offensive line. Instead, he'll spend the season on the sidelines rehabbing.

The injury comes a couple weeks after it was reported that the Chargers' first-round pick, Mike Williams, could miss the season due to a back injury. Williams refuted that report, calling it "false information," but he isn't expected to participate during training camp. Which means there's a chance that neither of the Chargers' top two draft picks will be available play in their inaugural season in Los Angeles.

So no, the Chargers' injury issues from a year ago haven't abated. Last year, the Chargers lost Keenan Allen to torn ACL, Melvin Gordon to hip and knee injuries, Jason Verrett to a partially torn ACL, and Danny Woodhead to torn ACL -- to name just a few of their injuries. It should also be noted that the Chargers haven't had a first-round pick play in all 16 games of their rookie season since Melvin Ingram did it in 2012, as ESPN's Field Yates noted.

They've been really unlucky:

Chargers rank last 4 yrs in adjusted games lost: 28th, 31st, 26th, & 31st per @fboutsiders. May have already lost top two draft picks in '17 — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) August 2, 2017

So let's check in on Philip Rivers:

Philip Rivers every single camp when his key offensive teammates drop like flies pic.twitter.com/iys4gdGqDq — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 2, 2017

The Chargers drafted another offensive guard, Dan Feeney, in the third round, so he could potentially take on a bigger role than initially expected. And they did sign Russell Okung as their starting left tackle. So even without Lamp, their offensive line could still be better than it was a year ago, when it allowed 36 sacks (tied for the 13th most) and ranked 24th in pass protection, according to Football Outsiders.