Chargers make big changes to home uniforms, switch primary color to powder blue and facemask color to gold

As they enter their third season in Los Angeles, the Chargers are getting themselves a makeover.

On Tuesday, the Chargers announced that they've made two major changes to their primary home uniform. The navy blue tops that have long been their primary home color have been officially replaced by the powder blues. Additionally, their facemasks will now be gold instead of black.

Take a look, because they're pretty sweet:

If you've already forgotten what the Chargers used to wear in home games, here you go:

USATSI

The Chargers have worn the powder blues in recent years -- they did so twice this past season -- but as you can see below, those uniforms did not include the gold facemasks.

USATSI

By the sound of it, the Chargers players are more than happy with the change. Per the team's official website, receiver Keenan Allen called the powder blues the "sweetest uniform in the NFL" while safety Adrian Phillips said, "There's just something special when you put them on."

"You get a whole different feeling," Phillips said. "A whole different vibe. Seeing that powder blue in the stadium and all your brothers wearing it, it's a great feeling. Knowing we're wearing that more is exciting…. Before I even came to the Chargers I knew about the powder blues. When I came out here and got to put it on, it's an honor. You hear it around the nation -- the powder blues are the best in sports. So getting to wear them more, it feels like we get to turn up more."

As the Chargers' website pointed out, the team happens to be 4-0 in the powder blues since Anthony Lynn took over as the coach in 2017. And barring an untimely reappearance by the injury bug -- something that has hobbled them in summers past -- they'll enter the upcoming season as a legitimate Super Bowl contender after their 2018 season ended with a loss to the Patriots in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The Chargers have an MVP-caliber quarterback in Philip Rivers, a star running back in Melvin Gordon, a great receiver in Keenan Allen, a promising tight end in Hunter Henry, one of the best defensive fronts in football in Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa, and so on. Now, they might have the best home uniforms in football.

As my colleague Will Brinson -- who almost always has a soft spot for the Chargers -- noted to me just now, "The important thing is, this is a good excuse to pick the Chargers to win it all."