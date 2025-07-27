Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater agreed to a four-year, $114 million contract extension that includes $92 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, the Chargers confirmed. The deal comes after weeks of discussions and includes a $28.5 million annual average -- a new benchmark for offensive linemen in guaranteed money.

Slater, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Northwestern, has been a cornerstone of the Chargers' offensive front since his arrival. He became the starting left tackle as a rookie, earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors that season, along with a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

In 2022, Slater suffered a season-ending biceps tear in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he returned strong in 2023, starting all 17 games. The Chargers picked up his fifth-year option in April 2024, and he went on to start 15 games last season, earning his second Pro Bowl selection.

At 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Slater developed into one of the league's most reliable blindside protectors. His 4.4% pressures allowed rate ranked 16th among all tackles last season, giving up just three sacks in 510 pass-blocking snaps, per TruMedia. His ability to contain elite edge rushers has played a crucial role in keeping quarterback Justin Herbert healthy and productive.

This extension keeps Slater under contract through the 2029 season and reflects Los Angeles' long-term commitment to building around Herbert while fitting perfectly with the Harbaugh-Roman philosophy of controlling the game on the ground.