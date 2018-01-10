Chargers make most Chargers move ever by signing maligned kicker Roberto Aguayo

It's a new year, but the Los Angeles Chargers are still stuck being the Los Angeles Chargers. On Wednesday, the Chargers made the most Chargers move ever by bringing in a kicker who struggles at putting the ball through the uprights to fix their already awful kicking situation. As first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers have signed Roberto Aguayo.

No, this isn't an "Onion" story. This is real. The Chargers confirmed the move.

You probably remember Aguayo. In 2016, the Buccaneers traded up in the second round of the draft to select Aguayo out of Florida State. Predictably, it ended up being an unmitigated disaster. In 2016, Aguayo connected on only 71 percent of his field goals. So, before the 2017 season, the Buccaneers brought in competition for Aguayo in the form of Nick Folk. Aguayo ended up losing the job to Folk. The Buccaneers cut him in August. Aguayo bounced around the league this year, spending time with the Bears and the Panthers, but he never made it onto the field for an actual kick.

Meanwhile, as Aguayo spent the year on the sidelines, the Chargers endured yet another brutal kicking year. They went through four kickers -- Nick Novak, Travis Coons, Younghoe Koo, and Nick Rose -- and as a team, they finished with the league's lowest field goal percentage (66.7 percent). So, in that sense, Aguayo and the Chargers appear to be a perfect fit.

In all seriousness, there's no harm in bringing in Aguayo at this point in the offseason. Aguayo experienced a stellar college career, during which he made 88.5 percent of his field goals, so he definitely has talent. Maybe L.A. will finally be the place where Aguayo finally manifests that talent. And if not -- if Aguayo struggles during training camp and the preseason -- then the Chargers can cut him.

But the Chargers should, of course, be looking to upgrade their kicking situation in other ways. They have the overall talent to be a playoff-caliber team, but their kicking situation cost them a playoff spot in 2017. Considering Philip Rivers' age (36), the Chargers can't afford to let inconsistent kicking continue to waste away their talent.