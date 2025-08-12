The Los Angeles Chargers already received bad news along the offensive line when franchise left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon in practice. Now guard Mekhi Becton's status for the start of the season is up in the air as he has yet to return to practice while dealing with a "minor" injury.

Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters Tuesday that he expects Becton, who hasn't practiced since July 28, will be ready for the start of the regular season, though he's "not putting anything in concrete."

"Mekhi's working through something," Roman said. "He'll be fine. He's getting a lot of great meeting time, walkthrough time."

Becton was a key free agent signing for Los Angeles as it looked to improve its offensive line under second-year coach Jim Harbaugh. He agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal after starting 15 games at right guard last season for the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles.

The No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Becton spent the first four years of his career with the New York Jets, where he got most of his snaps at tackle. Becton was able to revitalize his career after moving inside to guard during his lone season in Philadelphia. If he's unable to go in Los Angeles' season opener against the rival Kansas City Chiefs, the Chargers will have to do even more shuffling along the offensive front.

Harbaugh already said that Los Angeles will move Joe Alt to left tackle in the wake of Slater's injury. Trey Pipkins can man Alt's vacated right tackle spot and, though Becton has played tackle professionally before, he is expected to start at one of the guard spots alongside Zion Johnson when healthy.

If Becton is sidelined, the team's depth will be tested even more.