Chargers' Melvin Gordon reportedly set to split carries with Austin Ekeler in Week 5 vs. Broncos

Melvin Gordon is finally set to take snaps for the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but when he does, it'll likely be part of a running back rotation.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Gordon is expected to split carries with No. 2 back Austin Ekeler against the Denver Broncos in Week 5, opening with a "somewhat limited role" after taking zero snaps against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4.

"If you have him in fantasy," Rapoport said, "this is a tough situation."

Gordon returned from his holdout for a new contract, which began back in the summer, prior to the Chargers' Week 4 rout of the Dolphins and was active for that game despite arriving just days earlier. He remained on the sidelines, however, while Ekeler, the replacement No. 1 for the opening quarter of the season, handled backfield duties. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn was admittedly cautious with Gordon, a former 1,100-yard rusher, entering Week 4, and it appears he's carried that approach into Week 5.

There are two likely reasons for Gordon's slow implementation. Firstly, the former first-round draft pick, who had reportedly requested a trade following a failure to strike a long-term agreement with the Chargers before the season, missed months of practice and could still be getting up to speed -- both physically and mentally. Secondly, Ekeler has been the furthest thing from a slouch as Gordon's substitute despite a career tendency to average fewer yards per carry as the starter. In four games this year, he's totaled 490 yards from scrimmage with six touchdowns, racking up 122 yards and two scores against the Dolphins in Week 4.