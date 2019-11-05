Chargers, NFL reportedly considering relocating franchise to London on permanent basis amid LA failures

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to be a disappointment for the NFL. Not in the sense that they're not good on the field (although sometimes that's the case, at least until November rolls around), but in the sense that the Chargers cannot manage to generate any fan interest in L.A.

As a result, the Chargers could be the first NFL team to move to London on a full-time basis. According to a report from Vincent Bonsignore of "The Athletic," the Bolts and the NFL both have interest in the Chargers taking their talents across the pond.

Bonsignore, writing with a London byline, reports "the possibility of the Chargers moving to London has been broached among league personnel" and the "Chargers would at least listen if the NFL approached them about about London as a possible option."

The report indicates the Chargers are "fully committed" to moving into the NFL's new $4.5 billion facility in Los Angeles, where the Chargers will share space with the Rams.

But the concern is growing among NFL owners as it relates to the Chargers viability in the market. Simply put, the Chargers move has been a disaster. They were a good football team last year, but their home games turn into a bandbox dance party for opposing teams. The Sunday night primetime matchup between the Chargers and Steelers was utterly embarrassing for the home team.

Yesterday, we tweeted that we had landed in Los Angeles.



We are starting to question that tweet. pic.twitter.com/BXBZ9Eoag0 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 14, 2019

This has been the case for several years now, ever since the Chargers announced their intention to move. The Chargers, unfortunately, will probably never go back to San Diego as long as Dean Spanos owns the team. NFL owners don't typically sell football teams, so don't bank on that ever happening.

Los Angeles doesn't look viable. Bonsignore writes in his story that London "offers the Chargers and the NFL an immediate and rare opportunity to fix a glaring problem in a way that checks off multiple boxes, both for the franchise and the league."

And the league apparently believes this is a viable situation for a franchise floating in the void.

"It's definitely within the realm of possibility," Chris Halpin, the NFL's chief strategy and growth officer, told The Athletic.

There's a whole lot to consider here. First of all, are they just going to slide right into Tottenham and start playing football professionally in a London stadium next season?? That's a lot to ask. And how would the NFL handle the schedule here? It seems more reasonable that this would occur once the new CBA kicks in, assuming the NFL could move to a 17- or 18-game schedule that could incorporate multiple bye weeks for these teams.

As far as personnel goes, this would throw a major wrench in the future of Philip Rivers. Perhaps this explains why the Hall of Fame quarterback hasn't signed a new contract with the team? Rivers is NOT going to London. He's just not. He commutes from San Diego to Los Angeles but he isn't moving his wife and nine kids overseas for the final year or two of his NFL career.

There's a bunch of CBA matters to deal with as well. But the reality is that this is being discussed by NFL owners. And when there's money and international growth on the line, you shouldn't rule out anything.