The Los Angeles Chargers clash with the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Weekend matchup on 'Sunday Night Football' at 8 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Chargers (11-6), the seventh seed, placed second in the AFC West, while the Patriots (14-3), who are the second seed, won the AFC East. The matchup will feature Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. Both players figure into several NFL player props or a Sunday Night Football SGP, in a contest in which New England is favored by 3.5 points.

Herbert has had a solid season, completing 66.4% of his passes for 3,727 yards and 26 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. Maye, meanwhile, is one of the favorites to win the league MVP. In 17 games, he completed 72% of his passes for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns with eight interceptions and a 113.5 rating. There are several NFL player props one could target for these stars, or you may find value in seeking NFL prop lines for other options like Ladd McConkey, Oronde Gadsden II and Quentin Johnston of the Chargers, and Stefon Diggs, Hunter Henry and Rhamondre Stevenson of the Patriots. Before betting any Chargers vs. Patriots props for Sunday Night Football, you need to see the Chargers vs. Patriots prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

Top NFL player prop bets for Chargers vs. Patriots

After analyzing the Chargers vs. Patriots props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning AI says Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert goes under 31.5 passing attempts (-117). Herbert has thrown under 31 times in seven of his last nine games. Additionally, New England has the ninth-best passing defense in the league.

In 16 games this season, Herbert has thrown 31 or fewer passes nine times. The SportsLine Machine Learning Model projects Herbert to have 28.4 passing attempts and gives this prop a 4 out of 5-star prop rating. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Chargers vs. Patriots

