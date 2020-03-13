Chargers place franchise tag on tight end Hunter Henry
The Chargers are hanging on to their star tight end
The Los Angeles Chargers have placed the franchise tag on tight end Hunter Henry, the team announced on Friday. This keeps Henry, who was arguably set to become the top tight end on the free agent market this offseason, with the franchise for a least one more season as L.A. retains one of their big playmakers on offense.
The 25-year-old has been with the Chargers since being taken in the second round of the 2016 draft and just turned in a career year in 2019. In 12 games played, Henry posted a career high in receptions (55) and receiving yards (652). He also found the end zone five times throughout the year.
While Henry has immense talent, injuries have been an constant throughout the early stages of his NFL career. A torn ACL he suffered during OTAs erased his entire 2018 season, and his 2019 campaign was off to a rocky start after he suffered a tibia plateau fracture in his left knee that had him out until Week 6. When healthy, however, Henry is one of the better tight ends the league has to offer.
Henry's presence also makes the Chargers an even more attractive destination for free agent to-be Tom Brady. Los Angeles is looked at as one of the favorites to land Brady if the six-time Super Bowl champion does elect to leave the New England Patriots. Throughout his career, Brady has found tremendous success throwing to tight ends, so the opportunity to hook up with Henry could be attractive to TB12, which is a nice little bonus for the Chargers in retaining their offensive weapon.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Saints seven-round mock draft
The Saints are hoping to make the most of their five draft picks
-
Lions seven round mock draft recap
Detroits defensive overhaul starts with Isaiah Simmons and only continues from there
-
Broncos franchise tag Justin Simmons
Denver prevents a young starter from hitting free agency
-
Report: Bears, Trevathan agree to deal
The talented LB is staying put in Chicago for the next several years
-
Ex-CFL DB guilty in admissions scheme
Another notable name has been implicated in the scandal
-
Ravens place franchise tag on Matt Judon
Judon was a former fifth round pick of the Ravens in 2016
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Combine results: DL, LB workouts
Simmons headlined a group of speedy linebackers that stole the headlines during Saturday's...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game