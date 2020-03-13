Chargers place franchise tag on tight end Hunter Henry

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed the franchise tag on tight end Hunter Henry, the team announced on Friday. This keeps Henry, who was arguably set to become the top tight end on the free agent market this offseason, with the franchise for a least one more season as L.A. retains one of their big playmakers on offense.

The 25-year-old has been with the Chargers since being taken in the second round of the 2016 draft and just turned in a career year in 2019. In 12 games played, Henry posted a career high in receptions (55) and receiving yards (652). He also found the end zone five times throughout the year.

While Henry has immense talent, injuries have been an constant throughout the early stages of his NFL career. A torn ACL he suffered during OTAs erased his entire 2018 season, and his 2019 campaign was off to a rocky start after he suffered a tibia plateau fracture in his left knee that had him out until Week 6. When healthy, however, Henry is one of the better tight ends the league has to offer.

Henry's presence also makes the Chargers an even more attractive destination for free agent to-be Tom Brady. Los Angeles is looked at as one of the favorites to land Brady if the six-time Super Bowl champion does elect to leave the New England Patriots. Throughout his career, Brady has found tremendous success throwing to tight ends, so the opportunity to hook up with Henry could be attractive to TB12, which is a nice little bonus for the Chargers in retaining their offensive weapon.