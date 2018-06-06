Chargers player gives us the first wild Super Bowl prediction of 2018 season

The Chargers haven't made the playoffs in five years, but that hasn't done anything to diminish the confidence of Melvin Ingram.

Not only does veteran defensive end believe that the team's postseason drought is going to end this year, which is a bold prediction by itself, but he also has an even bolder prediction for 2018: that the Chargers are going to win the Super Bowl.

"We (haven't) been to the playoffs for a while," Ingram said on Monday, via the team's official website. "I think it's going to be crazy. This Super Bowl we're going to win; we're ready. We're grinding. We're just going to keep grinding."

Just to be clear, when Ingram says the team is going to grind, he means it.

"We're going to grind, grind, grind, grind, grind, grind, grind no matter what," Ingram said. "That's what our main objective goal is, to win a Super Bowl. Keep fighting. Keep playing. Keep grinding. No matter what. That's the goal: We've got to bring a Super Bowl to the city."

Although predicting that your team is going to win the Super Bowl could be seen as adding unwanted pressure, Ingram doesn't see things that way.

"It's not added pressure," Ingram said. "I was taught you've got to speak stuff into existence. If you want to do something, you've got to say you're going to do it and then you've got to go do it."

The interesting thing about Ingram's prediction is that most players aren't usually willing to be that bold with their preseason Super Bowl prognostications. However, it's not unheard of. In July 2017, Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson predicted a Super Bowl win for Jacksonville, and although most people laughed at the time, the prediction almost ended up coming true.

A big reason Jackson liked the Jaguars last year was because he knew their defense would be one of the best units in the NFL. Coincidentally, that's also why Ingram likes the Chargers this year.

After ranking 15th overall in defense last year, the Chargers are likely only going to get better after selecting defensive players with their first four picks of the NFL Draft (safety Derwin James, linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, defensive tackle Justin Jones and safety Kyzir White).

"I'm all about defense. Just getting a safety in, linebackers, we needed that," Ingram said. "That's something we needed. I felt like the team kind of catered to us when they went and did that, but it's kind of for the whole team. But, we definitely needed that. I felt like we've got some of the best picks in the draft. ... The sky's the limit. Sky is really the limit. I think it's going to get even 10 times better with the picks we picked up. We targeted areas that we needed. We got some of the best people in the draft in those areas. It's going to be fun to watch. Better not miss it."

With that kind of defense, it could take some of the sting off the fact that Chargers have already lost one of their biggest offensive weapons for the season in Hunter Henry.

Since gambling is now legal, you might be wondering how much money you can win if you have as much confidence in the Chargers as Ingram does. If Ingram's prediction came true and you bet $100 on the Chargers to win it all, you'd talk away with a cool $3,500, thanks to the fact that the Chargers are a 35-1 long shot to win Super Bowl LIII.