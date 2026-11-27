Just when the Los Angeles Chargers finally build a hint of offensive momentum in their catastrophically disappointing season, they may lose their starting quarterback for at least one game. Justin Herbert will not play in Week 12 against the New England Patriots as he works through the NFL concussion protocol. According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, it is increasingly likely that DJ Uiagalelei will suit up as the starter on Sunday.

Jake Browning is also on the roster, but Uiagalelei is in line to make his first professional start. The Chargers signed Browning, a career backup, to their practice squad in October and inked a contract on Thursday that elevated him to the active roster.

Uiagalelei signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and made his first appearance earlier this season, throwing seven passes in the final minutes of a 44-22 loss to the Houston Texans. Uiagalelei completed two of those throws for 24 yards and his first career touchdown.

Although Uiagalelei was once a renowned prospect and began his college career at Clemson as a five-star recruit and the No. 2 overall player in the 2020 class, per 247Sports, he underperformed on expectations and went undrafted after making stops at Oregon State and Florida State. Uiagalelei showed flashes of the high-end playmaker he was supposed to be during his lone season at Oregon State but regressed upon transferring to Florida State and missed much of his final season with a broken finger.

Most of Uiagalelei's professional experience has come in preseason appearances. He played in all three games of the 2025 and 2026 preseasons and completed 55.8% of his throws for 585 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

This marks a potential new low for a Chargers team that has been a disaster on offense in 2026. With Herbert in the lineup, they ranked 31st in scoring, 26th in yards per game, and dead last in EPA per play. With an unheralded backup commanding the offense this week, an already dismal situation gets even bleaker.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, the opponent traveling to SoFi Stadium this week will trot out its own backup quarterback. The Patriots are set to start Tommy DeVito while Drake Maye recovers from his fractured fibula.