Chargers Pro Bowl corner reportedly to miss season after freak conditioning injury

Chargers cornerback Jason Verrett is probably starting to feel like he's cursed.

For the third year in a row, Verrett has suffered a devastating injury that could keep him out for the season. According to NFL.com, Verrett was injured during the team's conditioning test on Friday, which was the Chargers first day of training camp. According to ESPN.com, the Chargers believe that Verrett tore his Achilles, and if that ends up being the diagnosis, the cornerback will miss the entire 2018 season. Verrett is still undergoing tests in order to determine the severity of the injury.

It's another setback for a player who's been dealing with injuries for nearly his entire career. Since being selected with the 25th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Verrett has struggled to stay healthy. If he ends up missing the entire 2018 season, the 27-year-old will have missed a total of 43 out of 48 games over the past three years.

Verrett missed a total of 12 games in 2016 after suffering a partially torn ACL in his left knee in Week 4. After undergoing surgery, the knee didn't properly heal and Verrett had to have another operation on his leg in 2017, which caused him to miss 15 games.

Verrett also missed 10 games due to injury as a rookie in 2014.

Verrett's only healthy season came in 2015 when he started 14 games for the Chargers and earned a Pro Bowl nod. Despite his injury history, the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season back in May 2017, which means the upcoming season is a contract year for Verrett.

Before Friday's injury, the Chargers had high hopes for Verrett this year. During OTA's Chargers coach Anthony Lynn mentioned that Verrett was playing with a lot of "energy."

"You can see his energy on the field, watching him run around and interacting with the guys," Lynn said in June, via ESPN.com. "It's great to see him out there. He's been waiting for a long time, and he's right on track."

If Verrett is done for the year, Trevor Williams will likely take his place on the Chargers' defense. Williams started 15 games for the Chargers last season after Verrett was lost for the year.

The Verrett injury marks the second time this offseason that the Chargers have had to deal with a freak injury. The team lost tight end Hunter Henry for the season when the tore his ACL at OTAs back in May.