Stop me if you've heard this before: The Los Angeles Chargers lost a close game. It seems losing close games and blowing last-minute leads have been the story of the Chargers the last few years. Monday night was no different when they hosted the Dallas Cowboys.

In the 20-17 loss, quarterback Justin Herbert went 22 of 37 with 227 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Chargers were down by three with just over two minutes to play in the game, looking to march down the field for the win, or at least tie things up with a field goal. Instead, on third-and-10 Herbert's pass intended for Quentin Johnston was picked off by former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.

After the loss that put the Chargers under .500 for the season, Herbert took the blame and gave credit to the Cowboys defense.

"They've got a really good front seven," the 25-year-old said after the loss. "I thought our offensive line battled and they did a great job upfront. Unfortunately, we fell short. I have to make more plays as a quarterback."

Herbert noted that he is capable of being better than what was displayed on "Monday Night Football."

"I think we can do a lot better on offense," Herbert said. "Especially at quarterback, I can play a lot better. I thought the defense came up with some big stops today. Held them when we needed them to. It's on us as an offense."

The Chargers defense recorded five sacks for a loss of 28 total yards and forced a fumble.

"I think it's our job, as an offense, to be able to score more points and put up points," Herbert said. "When our defense is playing as well as they are, we have to capitalize on those turnovers, capitalize on the field position. It's on us as an offense."

The Chargers lost their three games by a combined eight points this season. They lost 36-34 to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, were defeated by the Tennessee Titans 27-24 in Week 2 and lost by three last night.

The numbers show that the team is close to getting it done, but close is not good enough in the NFL. Herbert is taking accountability for his part in the losses, saying there were some instances where he was unable to connect with his pass catchers.

"I missed a couple receivers. Threw some bad passes," Herbert said. "There was a lot left out there. There's a lot to work on and a lot to improve on."

Referencing some incomplete passes that could have made a big impact on the game, Herbert said, "Keenan [Allen] ran two great routes and I missed him. That's on me as a quarterback."

"We have those explosive opportunities and we have to capitalize on those," Herbert continued. "That's a really good defense that we're going up against. I can't miss those like that and expect to continue get back on third down and get back on track on second down. Tough opportunities. We'll watch the film and be critical on ourselves. We're learn from it."

So far this season, Herbert has 1,333 passing yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

Herbert's next chance to show the improvement he speaks of will be against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 7 AFC West showdown.